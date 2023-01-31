HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Swing Association brings a combination of lessons and social dance time together on Friday evenings at the Hannibal YMCA, and the successful program is on track to grow even more after adding monthly bachata lessons.

Co-founders Nathan Rose and David Jameson have witnessed the Hannibal Area Swing Association's success since it began just under two years ago. Jameson discussed the possibility of forming the group with a woman who was interested in social dancing, and the first event was March 5, 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.