HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Swing Association brings a combination of lessons and social dance time together on Friday evenings at the Hannibal YMCA, and the successful program is on track to grow even more after adding monthly bachata lessons.
Co-founders Nathan Rose and David Jameson have witnessed the Hannibal Area Swing Association's success since it began just under two years ago. Jameson discussed the possibility of forming the group with a woman who was interested in social dancing, and the first event was March 5, 2021.
The group was off to a small but enthusiastic start, first gathering at Greater Days Restaurant. It didn't take long for more people to come see what it was all about. By the second session, a woman with extensive East Coast Swing Dance experience joined the group after she recently moved to the area to become a teacher.
Rose brought a passion for East Coast Swing Dance with him from his previous internship in Grand Rapids, Mich. The new member contributed her additional skills to provide a "jumping-off point" for the group.
"We've been growing ever since," Rose said. "The last few events have averaged a bit over 30 [participants]."
As the group expanded, it reflected a wide spectrum of age groups, with participants coming from surrounding communities like Quincy, Ill., Carthage, lll. and Canton, Mo. Soon, they needed a larger space, and Rose explained that members including Tom and Judy Lemons — who have been steadfast supporters of dance in the Hannibal area — reached out to the YMCA of Hannibal. The Y provided a reasonable rate and regular place for the club to grow.
Today, the Hannibal Area Swing Association meets at 7 p.m. every other Friday at the Y. A third Friday now includes Latin bachata lessons. Rose is pleased that the sessions are free of charge. Participants provide donations to help defray costs associated with use of the venue, food and drinks and Facebook advertising.
Rose emphasized how he wants people to be able to dance for free whenever possible, and participants are encouraged not to donate more than $5 at a time.
"I would love to see where a whole lot of people in Hannibal have at some point tried Swing Dance — have learned it a little bit," Rose said, pointing out he looks forward to a growing community of people who enjoy the experience together, even if it's not on a regular basis. "Of course, when we get people who fall in love with it — which a lot of people who come for a few weeks do — then they end up coming quite often."
Rose has noticed there are several people who return almost every session. He said the social aspect of dancing together has sparked some strong friendships and even a few relationships.
Depending on the number of beginning dancers, the first portion consists of a 30-minute beginner's lesson including how to perform the base step, details about maintaining good form and establishing a meaningful connection with your partner.
Basic turns and other elements are covered so participants can begin to master the East Coast Swing Dance style. The music's tempo ranges from moderately slow to fast, so there is a variety of selections which are adaptable to different skill levels.
There is a lead-follow relationship in East Coast Swing dancing, and more advanced moves such as dips are covered during the lesson as well. Some members with more experience have mastered aerial dance moves, which are typically perfected outside of the regularly scheduled Friday gatherings.
After the lesson, everyone is invited to enjoy the music during the social dance period, which lasts until the YMCA closes at 9 p.m. Participants are free to accept or decline a request to dance from a fellow attendee. Some people come with spouses or significant others, while others arrive by themselves.
Rose said East Coast Swing Dance operates primarily from an "open position" which translates to a fairly low level of intimacy. For example, Rose has danced with his best friend's girlfriend. Participants can dance with different partners or opt to dance with the same person throughout the evening.
"What we're wanting is to get a bunch of people who can dance socially. So, we're not worried about people being the most phenomenal dancer and knowing a bunch of exotic moves or anything crazy like that. We want people to engage socially with this dance style," he said, noting how members enjoy the music and learn from one another in a friendly environment.
The third Friday of each month focuses on a more intensive, lesson-type format for learning the Latin club style of dance called bachata. These weekly sessions are currently planned to continue through May. New semesters — which could focus on bachata or a different dance style — are planned for June and July and August through September.
The group continues to grow, and Rose said there is potential for a fourth event each month, depending on scheduling and other factors. Currently, Hannibal Area Swing Association is seeking sponsors to spur growth and the chance for members to gather for more events.
Rose described a goal of receiving support from 10 corporate sponsors, with a commitment of $25 per month for 12 months or $300 per year. The name of each sponsor will be featured in a video ad and on a pop-up banner to be displayed during every event.
A co-sponsored swing dance ball will be March 11 at Pointe D'Vine. The event will feature a DJ, and food and drinks will be offered for sale. For this larger gatherig, a one-hour beginner's lesson is planned before the ball begins. Tickets will be available for $10 for pre-registration until March 1. The cost will increase to $12 after that date, and tickets will be sold for $15 at the door.
Rose enjoys seeing people gain confidence as they learn East Coast Swing Dancing, as well as feeling comfortable asking someone to dance with them and enjoying a song together.
Rose is happy about every chance to share in the love of dance with as many participants as possible. After the pandemic began, he noticed how some social clubs and functions ceased and didn't start back up again. The Hannibal Area Swing Association can help to fill in those voids.
"This is another thing that people can add to their lives that produces positive human interaction, if nothing else," he said.
More information is available by visiting the Hannibal Area Swing Association's Facebook page or by calling Rose at 573-603-4003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.