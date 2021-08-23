WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Area residents were among nearly 2,000 individuals who met graduate requirements and were eligible to participate in the University of Central Missouri’s 2021 spring commencement exercises May 7-9 in the Multipurpose Building.
Gabrielle Wiley, of Hannibal, received a Master of Business Administration, Chase Monroe Hunt, of Louisiana, Mo., received a Bachelor of Science, and Nicholas Lloyd Thomas, of Paris, Mo., received a Bachelor of Science.
Students who completed their degree requirements by the end of the spring or summer 2021 semester were eligible to participate in ceremonies that marked the 150th year since the founding of UCM.