HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present its annual Spring Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 8, in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Rd. in Hannibal. The orchestra will play folk music from around the world.
Currently the organization is made up of three groups: the Beginning and Intermediate String Orchestras, both directed by Katie Schisler, and the Advanced String Orchestra, directed by John Ferguson. The string orchestra currently has about 40 members, including piano and percussion on some pieces.
The beginning orchestra explores folk songs from around the world with a Finnish Folk Song Suite, French Dance and a jungle inspired Rain Festival. This orchestra is honored to premiere an original work by Perry, Ill. composer William Camphouse. “All Quiet Along the Potomac Tonight” is an arrangement of an old Civil War tune by John Hill Hewitt with words from a poem by Irene Hunt. The piece tells of a Union soldier on a night watch fondly thinking of his family he left behind. Sadly, his life is cut short and he never sees home again. This piece for string orchestra is sure to be a moving experience.
The intermediate orchestra is staying with the great tradition of American folk songs with plenty of fiddle tunes. Their pieces include American Fiddle Triptych, Simple Gifts and Ashokan Farewell (from the Ken Burns Civil War miniseries). In addition, they will perform a setting of Annie Laurie conducted by HLGU student Ben Hendricksmeyer.
A highlight of the concert will be the Accolay Violin Concerto performed by Hannibal Area String Orchestra’s own Jordyn Evans. She was the 2020 winner of The Quincy Young Artists Competition and a featured guest soloist with the Quincy Symphony. Jordyn Evans is a senior in high school who has studied violin for over 10 years, currently with John Ferguson and John McGrosso.
She enjoys playing in many different orchestras in the area and participating in competitions and festivals. She also enjoys teaching young violin and viola students and plans to pursue music education in college. Jordyn has played in the Hannibal Area String Orchestra with her mother since she was seven.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken thelp cover the cost of music and other expenses. Due to limited seating, each person attending will have to have a ticket. Each person attending will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Ticket requests are available by contacting John Ferguson at 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net, or Katie Schisler at 573-501-7654 or kschisler@hannibal60.com.