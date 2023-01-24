Hannibal Area String Orchestra welcomes new members

The Hannibal String Orchestra will begin rehearsals for its Spring 2023 Concert on Saturday, Feb. 4. The group is divided into three sections — Beginning String Orchestra, Intermediate String Orchestra and Advanced String Orchestra. New members are welcome, and rehearsals are conducted each Saturday morning at Hannibal LaGrange University's Roland Fine Arts Center.

HANNIBAL — If you've ever wanted to perform in a string orchestra, now is an ideal time.

New members are welcome to join The Hannibal Area String Orchestra. The group will begin rehearsing Saturday, Feb. 4 for the Spring 2023 Concert. The theme this year is music from movies.

