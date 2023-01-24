Hannibal Area String Orchestra welcomes new members

HANNIBAL — If you've ever wanted to perform in a string orchestra, now is an ideal time.
New members are welcome to join The Hannibal Area String Orchestra. The group will begin rehearsing Saturday, Feb. 4 for the Spring 2023 Concert. The theme this year is music from movies.
Practices take place each Saturday morning. Beginning String Orchestra rehearses from 9:15-10:00 a.m., Intermediate String Orchestra rehearses from 10:10-10:55 a.m. and Advanced String Orchestra rehearses from 11:05-11:50 a.m. at Hannibal–LaGrange University’s Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road.
The mission of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra is to bring fine string orchestra music to the people of Hannibal and the surrounding area, to provide an organization for local musicians to perform string orchestra music and to provide a way to encourage young string players to continue the experience of performing string orchestra music.
Currently the organization is made up of three groups: the Beginning and Intermediate String Orchestras, and the Advanced String Orchestra directed by Katie Schisler with John Ferguson as Assistant Director. The string orchestra currently has about 45 members including piano, guitars and percussion on some pieces.
