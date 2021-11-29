HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present their annual Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the Hannibal-LaGrange University Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road in Hannibal.
The orchestra will play 11 pieces, each with a unique style that is sure to put audience members in the Christmas spirit. The selection of Christmas songs includes: “Little Drummer Boy,” a rhythmic arrangement of a beloved melody. The piece is peaceful, yet energetic, and will get listeners into the holiday season. “Evening Sleigh Ride” is a fun romp across the countryside. Reminiscent of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride”, this piece is light and full of movement that is sure to keep toes tapping. “Fantasia on Christmas Carols” by Ralph Von Williams has a beautiful medley which offers a fresh alternative to traditional holiday music. It includes three folk carols from England: “The Truth Sent from Above,” “Come All You Worthy Gentlemen” and the “Sussex Carol.” “Boughs of Holly” is a new take on a beloved traditional carol originally performed by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra featuring guitars and drums.
Currently the organization is made up of three groups: the Beginning and Intermediate String Orchestras, both directed by Katie Schisler, and the Advanced String Orchestra directed by John Ferguson. The string orchestra currently has about 45 members including piano, guitars and percussion on some pieces.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, but a free-will offering will be taken to help cover the cost of music and other expenses. Each person attending will be required to wear a mask. More information is available by contacting John Ferguson at 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net or Katie Schisler at 573-822-3179 or kschisler@hannibal60.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.