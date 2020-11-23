HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area String Orchestra will present its annual Christmas Concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, in the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road in Hannibal.
The orchestra will play 10 pieces, each with a unique style to put audience members in the Christmas spirit. Musical selections include a fiddling-style arrangement of “Deck of the Halls,” a beautiful arrangement of “O Holy Night,” classic “Selections from The Nutcracker Suite” and a rocking “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24” inspired by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
The orchestra is made up of three groups: Beginning and Intermediate String Orchestras, both directed by Katie Schisler, and the Advanced String Orchestra, directed by John Ferguson. The string orchestra currently has about 50 members including piano, guitars and percussion on some pieces.
The public is invited to attend. Admission is free, and a free-will offering will be taken to help cover the cost of music and other expenses. Due to limited seating, each person attending will need to have a ticket. Each person attending will be required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
Ticket requests are available by contacting John Ferguson at 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net, or Katie Schisler at 573-822-3179 or kschisler@hannibal60.com.