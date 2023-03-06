Hannibal Area Shooter's Education Youth BB Gun League recognizes award winners

Nick Lawson and Katherine Painter earned high marks in shooting from four positions — Prone, Sitting, Kneeling and Standing — during the 2023 Hannibal Area Shooter's Education Youth BB Gun League program.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League program had an outstanding season this year, as shown during the awards banquet recently at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.

Travis Moore, program coordinator, said about 35 youngsters finished the program, He said there are two main goals to have the program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.