Hannibal Area Shooter's Education Youth BB Gun League recognizes award winners

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Area Shooter’s Education Youth BB Gun League program had an outstanding season this year, as shown during the awards banquet recently at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Travis Moore, program coordinator, said about 35 youngsters finished the program, He said there are two main goals to have the program.
“One is to teach area youths how to safely handle firearms. This helps protect these kids while on the range, in their homes or in the field. The second goal is to help each person improve individually," he said. "While we work to improve their shooting ability, we also build confidence in themselves.”
Moore said the youngsters also come together with a common interest.
“Our participants are very diverse. We have cheerleaders, band members, basketball players and FFA members. These kids have found a sport that they have an interest in and can be good at. And shooting is a sport where both boys and girls can compete together." Moore said.
Moore thanked Hannibal Parks & Recreation, Early Bird Kiwanis, National Rifle Association and Mike Blue for funding the program.
He said this year the program featured several youngsters who were high achievers in the shooting contests.
“This year was pretty special in how the participants performed. A 10X is when a shooter knocks the very center out of the target. Many of the participants hope to get at least one 10X during the course of the season. Last year, participants shot 27 10Xs," Moore said. "This year, 22 participants shot at least one 10X, with our top shooter (Nick Lawson) notching seven of them. And they tallied up 54 total 10Xs, twice as many as last year! That’s a pretty major jump.”
Moore said Nick Lawson and Katherine Painter earned a 10X in each of the four positions: Prone, Sitting, Kneeling, Standing.
Individual awards
- Top Pistol — Katherine Painter
- Most Improved — Grant Watson
- Sportsmanship — Shane Lowery
- Hatton Award — Keaton Sapp
- Deitle Award — Matt Lawson
Top Positions
- Prone — Nolan Lowes
- Sit — Sadie Richmond
- Kneel — Josh Chamberlain
- Stand — Ethan Brand
- Top Gun — Josh Chamberlain
Stand — Katherine Painter
10X Recipients
- One time: Ethan Brand, Brendon Brand, Carter Brocksieck, Alaric Deroy, Ben Hendren, Keaton Sapp and Daniel Wellman
- Two times: Lilly Breuer, Brandon Gauch, Shane Lowery, Kylee McMillen and Grant Watson
- Three times: Jarrett Creech, Hannah Davis, Nolan Lowes, Memphis Miller, Taylor Painter, Sydney Phillips and Brielle Strubinger
- Four times: Josh Chamberlain
- Five times: Katherine Painter
- Seven times: Nick Lawson
Top Teams
- First Place: Shelby Patterson, coach; Sydney Philips, coach; Jarrett Creech and Kylee McMillen
- Second Place: Katherine Painter, coach; David Tutor, coach; Brielle Strubinger and Memphis Miller
- Third Place: Greg Lowes, coach; Josh Chamberlain, Nolan Lowes and Lilly Breuer
Other Teams
- Brian Fowler, coach; Keaton Sapp, assistant; Ethan Brand, Shane Lowery and Sadie Richmond
- Taylor Painter, coach; Aiden Riveria and Shiloh Allen
- Lauran Painter, coach; Brendon Brand, Aaron Creech and Maggie Watson
- Trinity Tutor, coach; Hannah Davis, assistant; Carter Brocksieck, Brandon Gauch and Grant Watson
- Nick Lawson, coach; Matt Lawson, coach; Audra Creech, Daniel Wellman, Alaric Deroy, Even Hendren and Ben Hendren
