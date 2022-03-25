HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce is working to educate voters.
The chamber is holding a Candidate Forum on Thursday.
Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said the event has been an important resource over the several years.
This year, candidates for Hannibal Board of Public Education and Hannibal City Council seats will each speak for about three minutes.
Most of the candidates have confirmed their invitations to attend. The forum will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 31 at the Hannibal Country Club.
A few minutes will be set aside toward the end of the forum to discuss information about the local sales tax proposal, including specific details about what the measure would affect.
Disselhorst stressed the session would not be for or against the issue but would serve to better educate voters.
The luncheon is designed so guests can hear an introduction from each candidate and why they are running for office. As of Thursday afternoon, 13 candidates were expected to attend.
Candidates often stick around after the conclusion of the forum to answer individual questions. Due to time constraints, there won’t be a formal question-and-answer period.
Disselhorst said the event serves a crucial function of providing voters with the information they need before they head to the polls on April 7.
“I always look forward to having events like this because it’s a great opportunity to really get to know people who are running and get to know why they are running,” she said, noting how signs, billboards and other materials don’t provide a full picture of the candidate and what they stand for. “I think it’s important to provide this type of education.”
The cost is $25 per person, including a choice of pasta, Caesar salad, roll and dessert. The forum will also be streamed on the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
Disselhorst explained how school board members and city council members all serve crucial roles in supporting the community by supporting local businesses and providing career opportunities for local residents.
“Whether it’s city council or school board — whatever the position is — it’s important to our business community to have strong leadership in all of those positions,” she said.
Over the years, Disselhorst has answered questions about Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce members who also serve on the Board of Education. She notes there are many ways the two entities are connected.
The Hannibal Public School District is integral in educating future employees for local industry, along with influencing other companies’ desires to do business in the region, she explained.
“It’s a very important connection a lot of people really don’t think about,” Disselhorst said.
Reservations for this year’s candidate forum are being accepted through Tuesday, March 29 by calling the Chamber office at 573-221-1101 or emailing sherri@hannibalchamber.org.
