HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce is preparing for strategic planning designed to meet board members’ goals for the community.
Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director McKenzie Disselhorst said the upcoming session represents the first strategic planning session since she took on her current role 10 years ago. After board members discuss their visions for the future of the community, they will perform a strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats analysis.
The conclusion of the strategic planning session will outline objectives “designed to keep the chamber on track to serve our businesses in the ways that they need going into the next one to three years,” she said.
Frank Kenny was a chamber executive director before he began consulting for chambers of commerce several years ago. He regularly connects with members of chamber boards and staff members, Disselhorst said.
She is excited to have someone with extensive experience in the chamber of commerce field to lead the strategic planning work. Disselhorst said there are many people who can lead strategic planning services, but she looked forward to hearing from someone with specific experience in business norms and best practices.
Disselhorst noted the benefits of hearing from someone who sees the local situation from a new perspective. She happened to run into Kenny while she was downtown for an errand.
“Do you have any idea how lucky you are to live here?” he asked.
“Yes, actually, I really do,” she happily responded.
Kenny also worked during the previous two days with the Quincy Chamber of Commerce. Disselhorst talked with Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bruce Guthrie during The Herald-Whig’s annual 20 Under 40 presentation.
They discussed different observations and the local needs identified by each chamber’s members. They both agreed it would be a good time for strategic planning. Guthrie was relatively new to his role in Quincy, and Disselhorst noted how the chamber adapted to assist members amid the COVID pandemic.
Guthrie explained how he had previously discussed working with Kenny, but he wasn’t sure if it would work out. Disselhorst recommended that the two chambers split the cost, so they could bring Kenny down and he could work with each organization.
The arrangement is progressing smoothly in each community. Disselhorst shared her hope that this is the first of many collaborative efforts to inspire more benefits for each chamber and their members.
“Unfortunately, there are some people who see it as a competition between the two communities, but I have never seen it that way,” she said. “I firmly believe what’s good for one community is good for the other community and the whole region. By making both organizations and both of our business communities stronger, I think our whole region only stands to benefit.”
Kenny worked with chamber staff members on Thursday to examine the organization’s past and current situations. He will also tour the community and stop by several businesses.
On Friday, chamber staff and board members will work with Kenny at Garth Woodside Mansion Bed and Breakfast. Disselhorst noted
Disselhorst explained that the strategic planning session will help with continued efforts to fulfill the chamber’s goal of optimum growth and development for the Hannibal area. Chamber staff and board members share a common goal to support member businesses and help them prepare for challenges from a possible recession to another season of high water levels.
“We want to make sure that not only are they able to be profitable and successful during good times, but that they are able to withstand some of the challenges that they may face, as well,” she said.
Disselhorst looks forward to seeing what the results look like. Chamber board members bring a diverse array of opinions and expertise to the group, and she said results from the in-depth strategic planning session will be shared in the future with chamber members and community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.