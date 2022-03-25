STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce hosted their 112th Annual Meeting & Banquet on Thursday, March 17 at the Rialto Banquet Hall.
The Ambassador of the Year award was presented to Courtney Bareis. Bareis works in the loan servicing department of F&M Bank and Trust Co. and has been a Chamber Ambassador since 2018. During that time, she has been a consistent presence at all the Chamber’s activities, especially riverboat dockings, and has been instrumental in planning Chamber events such as golf tournaments. Bareis is married to JR Bareis and has three children: Keri, Hannah and Carter.
Two businesses earned New Business of the Year honors: Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Dutch Country General Store. The New Business of the Year is given to a business that has been in operation at least one but not more than three full years, has experienced steady growth, demonstrates good business practices and has contributed to the betterment of the community.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opened in Hannibal on Dec. 12, 2019, with a line hundreds of people deep on opening day. Although the pandemic radically altered their business plans, Tropical Smoothie Cafe adapted quickly, adding curbside and delivery options.
In addition to their support of local schools and organizations, they stepped up and donated smoothies to healthcare workers, first responders vaccine clinic volunteers, and teachers.
During the presentation of their award, Tropical Smoothie Cafe was also recognized for renovating space on a high-traffic corridor and bringing a nationally known name with healthy food options to Hannibal.
Dutch Country General Store opened April 2020 at 305 N. Main St. They carry a variety of housewares, gifts, toys, food, candy and Hannibal souvenirs, as well as operating a full-service deli.
Since opening, they have supported many programs and causes, including the Hannibal Arts Council, Cuddle Cat Rescue, Great River Honor Flight and United Way.
Dutch Country has also brought visibility and traffic to the 300 block of North Main St., and to downtown and Hannibal as a whole.
There were four Community Betterment awards presented this year. The Community Betterment award honors a person, group of people, business or organization with a specific goal, inspired by a specific need, who have contributed their time and efforts to create something new and make a difference in the community.
The first Community Betterment award was presented to the City of Hannibal and Hannibal Parks and Recreation, along with their partners, for the completion of Hannibal’s riverfront renovation project. The $6.8 million project addressed numerous infrastructure problems and added amenities such as a new marina, boat ramp and kayak launch.
The renovated area also provides docking locations for two large riverboats, along with the Mark Twain Riverboat and Canton Marine Towing. There is now a uniform rock wall along the river, new sidewalks, fencing, lighting, restroom, new stormwater utilities and a large green space for events.
Inclusivity was a big component of the project, which included handicap accessibility from everywhere to the sidewalks to the kayak launch. Since its completion, visitors and locals alike have flocked to the riverfront, enjoying activities like boating, walking, running and cycling, and also simply taking in the sights of the riverboats docking.
Hannibal Regional Healthcare System and Moberly Area Community College- Hannibal (MACC-Hannibal) earned a Community Betterment award for their “Partnering Today for Better Tomorrows” initiative that allows for MACC to offer its Accelerated Associates Degree (AADN) in Nursing in Hannibal. Through the program, Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) can earn their AADN in 12 months and are eligible to take the exam to become Registered Nurses (RNs).
The classroom space, state-of-the-art simulation lab, and clinical space for the program is provided by Hannibal Regional Healthcare System on their campus. Together, they are addressing a critical workforce need and ensuring the continuation of quality care for our community.
The Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, part of the City of Hannibal, also received a Community Betterment award for the completion of the Hannibal Visitors Center, which opened in 2020. The new Hannibal Visitors Center features a distinct riverboat theme, with features that appear to be steam stacks and tension support cables like those seen on the Mississippi River.
The facility is visible from Hwy 36/I72 and offers visitors with modern conveniences, ample parking and indoor restrooms. The new Hannibal Visitors Center, an affiliate State of Missouri Welcome Center, is funded using proceeds from Hannibal’s lodging tax, which is the CVB’s primary source of funding.
The final Community Betterment award was presented to the Hannibal’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) office. A partnership between Missouri Small Business Development Center, University of Missouri Extension Business Development, and Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council (HREDC), Hannibal’s SBDC office has provided counseling to more than 200 businesses in the past three years.
The office is an asset to entrepreneurs in the beginning stages of starting a business, as well as established small businesses who need assistance to grow and even to entrepreneurs looking for help with succession planning.
In addition, SBDC provides assistance with market research, financial planning and access to a broad network of specialists. They offer training on several topics and play a key role in the IGNITE Entrepreneurship Program, which is a partnership between SBDC, HREDC and the Chamber.
Since 1969, the Chamber has awarded their prestigious Pacesetter award to someone from the community who has served unselfishly to help Hannibal move forward. These people have been great givers of their time and talents and have been an inspirational example for future civic endeavors. Pacesetters are distinguished community leaders, past and present.
The 2022 Pacesetter Award was presented to Susan Johnson, superintendent of Hannibal Public Schools. Johnson wasn’t content to just “get through” the pandemic; she collaborated with staff and fellow community leaders to create opportunities to increase technological capabilities to keep students and teachers connected, as well as all types of resources to serve the community.
Some of Johnson’s recent accomplishments as superintendent include: Stabilizing the district’s finances; launching the PATCH Center in partnership with Clarity Healthcare; starting the Basic Employment Skills Training (BEST) program; completing a bond project — adding air conditioning and improved plumbing and lighting and other improvements to Hannibal High School, Hannibal Middle School and Hannibal Career and Tech Center; navigating remote learning; and creating a format to bring community leaders together to make sure everyone had the resources they needed during the pandemic.
Johnson is married to Jay Johnson and has one daughter, Kylee.
Additional recognitions at the Annual Meeting included honoring Mary Gibbons, F&M Bank and Trust Co., as the outgoing Ambassador Committee chair; Rich Stilley, Hannibal Public Schools, as the outgoing Chamber Board President; and Ryan Rapp, Commerce Bank, as the current Chamber Board President.
Additional outgoing Board of Directors members included: Wendy Johnson, Moberly Area Community College; Lisa Kairy, Prestige Realty; Melissa Lanham, Watlow; and Brent Massie, Smith Funeral Home.
