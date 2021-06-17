HANNIBAL — A wide variety of employers, educators and resource providers gathered for the first hybrid career fair, with a drive-through component along with traditional face-to-face interactions on Thursday at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
McKenzie Disselhorst, executive director of the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce, said the turnout of employers was strong, encompassing many different fields with a wide variety of positions available. A couple people used the drive-through to pick up information packets, and Disselhorst said there had been about 60 to 65 job seekers around noon.
She noticed numbers were down from previous events, but she also noticed more serious jobseekers — seeing several people sitting down to fill out applications.
“it’s been slower than our previous job fairs, but those were all pre-COVID,” she said. “It’s honestly been maybe a little better than I’ve expected, because we’ve heard of other job fairs in the region have two people show up.”
The event was hosted by the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Job Center in Hannibal, with the Parks and Recreation Department providing an ideal facility. Disselhorst pointed out the variety of vendors, including representatives from downtown small businesses to Hannibal Regional Medical Group. She also noticed employers reconnecting with one another and sharing information as they came back together.
John Zerbonia, veterans representative with the Missouri Job Center in Hannibal, said there were almost 50 employers on hand, and he was happy to see potential applicants visiting from booth to booth throughout the day.
“I’m very pleased with the turnout with the employers and the jobseekers,” he said.
Zerbonia works with disabled veterans and employers, bringing them together for career opportunities. The Jobs Center also has a Veterans Services Officer who assists veterans with accessing benefits through the VA or other services. The VA Mobile Vet Center was parked outside, with staff on hand to answer questions for veterans and their families.
If any veterans were unable to make it to the fair, they can contact their veterans representative or Jobs Center representatives. Jobs Center staff members have employers’ information on file, and they can assist with resources like resume building, finding a job and interview skills. The Jobs Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is located at 203 N. Sixth Street.
At the Missouri Department of Transportation booth, Roger Morse talked with Matt Jones, a MoDOT highway maintenance crew member. Morse said he has friends who work at the Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau, and he made sure to stop by and ask representatives some questions. He also used the directory to visit with representatives from Jones Poultry and John Wood Community College — two organizations he wasn’t familiar with before the fair. Morse was just beginning to make the rounds and visit with several employers.
“Overall, this is interesting. I’m looking forward to going around and having questions, because I’m interested in a job right now. Right now, I’m unemployed, so this is a great opportunity to be able to come around and see what’s available,” he said.
Abilities Executive Director Kyra Davis said the fair was going well, and she received a few applications.
“It’s really good to just be back in person and be able to see everyone in person, and be able to meet face-to-face, instead of that virtual,” she said. “I had several come through — it was a good thing. Everyone seems to be struggling right now — getting applications and hiring — so this was really needed at this time.”
Syvia Astorino, administrative assistant at Moberly Area Community College, handed out a large stack of college catalogs. She said many people stopped by to ask about various programs, including a new vet tech program at the Mexico campus.
“It’s busier than I thought it would be, so I’m really happy to see that,” she said.
Disselhorst looks forward to the upcoming Northeast Missouri Workforce Summit, which will delve further into finding solutions for connecting employers with jobseekers to fill vacant jobs. The event will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at Clover Road Christian Church.