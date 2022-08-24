Hannibal Aquatic Center looks back on successful season

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Aquatic Center has witnessed a successful season, bucking a trend of lifeguard shortages and closed pools in other parts of the country.
Aquatic Director Jenna McDonald and Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said a successful job fair, unique activities including "Sunday Funday" collaborations with other community events and a new weekly Summer Spotlight employee recognition program have contributed to a successful season and a fully staffed facility.
Richards said the effort begins with an annual job fair reaching out to local schools, through social media and traditional media outlets. And the candidates they find play a large role in keeping the staff full.
"Not just the job search, but the kids that come back each year say a lot about our facility as well. They enjoy the jobs, they tell their friends about them," McDonald said, noting word-of-mouth encouragement helps bring in new employees, too.
McDonald and Richards said there were a few scheduling challenges toward the end of the season due to vacations, illnesses and the beginning of sports practices and school, but lifeguards and front desk employees alike were flexible in covering needed shifts to retain a full staff for the entire year.
Each lifeguard is trained by McDonald, and they receive a two-year certification through the American Red Cross. She commended the front desk staff members as well, who are the first people visitors see and diligently serve food and drinks each day. McDonald said they demonstrated dedication all season, sometimes working through break time and making sure the facility was clean.
Richards said insurance requirements and a variety of amenities require 10 lifeguards to be on duty at all times. Through the entire season, the situation has been positive.
Other communities in the nation have not witnessed the same success. According to Associated Press reporting, an estimated one-third of U.S. pools were unable to find the lifeguards they needed to operate. In Indianapolis, Ind., five of the city's 17 usually filled pools were open.
The season looked much different at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
McDonald said all in all, the facility had a "pretty good year". Final numbers aren't available yet, but could be presented during the next Park Board meeting. In addition to a full staff of employees, visitor turnout was strong throughout the season.
"It was successful. I think the weather has played a big part in that," McDonald said. "We didn't have very many rain days, so being able to be open every day without having to close due to weather was very significant. I think that plays a part in people wanting to come to the pool. If it's a nice sunny day, people are wanting to come."
Three sessions of swim lessons were filled to capacity with students. McDonald said the lessons are one of the top programs offered each year at the Hannibal Aquatic Center.
The sixth annual Cardboard Boat races brought a great deal of excitement to the facility.
"Everyone always has a lot of fun, and the kids really enjoy it," McDonald said. "It's a good summer project."
"It get's more creative every year," Richards said, noting the construction of the boats gets families together for a team effort. "It's always fun to watch the boats."
Sunday Fundays — which provide free admission in collaboration with community events and achievements — gave a boost to a day that typically drew smaller crowds.
McDonald said one of the first events was dedicated to students who were named to the honor roll. Other Sunday Funday focus areas included free admission for dads on Father's Day, along with participants in community events like the Hannibal Arts Council's Wild and Wacky Art Adventure and ShredFest at the Hannibal Ramp Park.
"We want to encourage people to be involved in our other events and also other community events," Richards said, noting the free tickets to the Aquatic Center are a great collaborative effort in the community. "We know there's a lot going on in Hannibal — there's many things for children to do in Hannibal — and this gives us another way to keep their kids busy."
The Summer Spotlight award was a new addition this year, with community support from sponsors Tom Boland Ford, Java Jive, Families and Communities Together, Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce and Pepsi. Richards said the recognition has been excellent so far.
"It was started as a response to hearing that people are having a hard time finding employees. We wanted to be proactive and award our employees during the summer," Richards said. "These kids work really hard. Safety is our number one priority — they have very important jobs."
Each week, McDonald and fellow pool managers selected an award recipient who demonstrated "exemplary attitude and skills". McDonald said winners often "went above and beyond" their normal duties by covering extra shifts or performing other tasks.
In preparation for next year, cosmetic maintenance and repairs are planned, including painting and replacing flooring for the restrooms. Richards said the successful Summer Spotlight award will continue.
