Hannibal Aquatic Center looks back on successful season

Participants race across the pool at the Hannibal Aquatic Center during the sixth annual Cardboard Boat races this summer. Recreation Supervisor Mary Lynne Richards said the event brings new creativity each year, and encourages teamwork as family members work together to build each boat.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Aquatic Center has witnessed a successful season, bucking a trend of lifeguard shortages and closed pools in other parts of the country.

Aquatic Director Jenna McDonald and Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with Hannibal Parks and Recreation, said a successful job fair, unique activities including "Sunday Funday" collaborations with other community events and a new weekly Summer Spotlight employee recognition program have contributed to a successful season and a fully staffed facility.

