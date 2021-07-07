Hannibal Aquatic Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

HANNIBAL — An employee of the Hannibal Aquatic Center has tested positive for COVID-19, the Parks and Recreation Department announced Wednesday.
The employee who is isolating at home worked at the Aquatic Center June 27 and July 2, 3 and 4.
As an abundance of caution, employees of the Hannibal Aquatic Center who are currently not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be required to wear masks when working indoors.
Also as an abundance of caution, swim lessons previously scheduled to begin July 12 have been postponed to begin July 19. Anyone unable to attend the new dates will be able to receive a refund.
Hannibal Parks and Recreation asks that members of the public continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 guidelines and stay home if they feel sick or have symptoms.