HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Aquatic Center announced it will open May 29 for the 2021 season.
According to a release from Hannibal Parks and Recreation, the aquatic center will open the weekend of May 29, including Monday, May 31. However, they will be closed the first two days of June because schools are still in session. As of June 3, the aquatic center's normal 12-6 p.m. seven days a week schedule will commence.
Aquatic Center Director Jenna McDonald said she has been training lifeguards to pass Red Cross certification in order to ensure complete safety.
“We are excited to open the Aquatic Center this year,” she said. The aquatic center was closed for the 2020 season out of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Events and classes also will start after opening day. May 30 will be Honor Roll Day, when students in grades 4 through high school can show their B average report card to receive free admission. Swim lessons will start June 10 with a registration deadline of June 7.
Other upcoming events will include Sunday Funday specials, Mermaid and Shark School and Cardboard Boat Races.
See the Hannibal Parks and Recreation website for more information.