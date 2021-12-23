Halloween Parade scares up a donation for Cuddle Cat Rescue

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Jaycees presented Cuddle Cat Rescue founders Caroline McIntosh and Janet Matson with a check for $175.
The Hannibal Jaycees hosted their annual Halloween parade Saturday, Oct. 23, with this year’s proceeds going toward Cuddle Cat Rescue. Thanks to proceeds from the parade, the Jaycees were able to present Cuddle Cat Rescue with a donation of $175. The Hannibal Jaycees are proud to donate to local organizations and would like to thank the community for their support in all events allowing them to be able to donate to such wonderful organizations.
Cuddle Cat Rescue is a non-profit organization that saves the lives of unwanted and abandoned cats and finds new homes for them. All are free-roaming and no-kill. They help cats that would otherwise be euthanized due to injury, illness or behavior. Cuddle Cat Rescue is funded entirely by monetary donations as well as donated supplies. They also rely heavily on volunteers and donors.
Volunteer and donation opportunities are available by visiting cuddlecatrescue.org.
The Jaycees, or Junior Chamber, is made up of young men and women between the ages of 18 and 40 who join to improve their lives and their communities. Their goal is to provide leadership training through community service. This is what sets the Junior Chamber apart from other organizations: while many other groups offer community service and social activities, only Junior Chamber chapters offer members the opportunity for self-improvement. By chairing local projects, young people can practice organization, delegation, time and resource management, public relations and motivational skills, according to www.mojc.org.
The Hannibal chapter coordinates several major fundraisers and public events through the year for the betterment of Hannibal, donating thousands of dollars annually to local charities. Over the years, the Hannibal Jaycees have contributed to the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Salvation Army, the Hannibal Nutrition Center, AVENUES, the NEMO Humane Society, Toys for Tots, Cuddle Cat Rescue, Special Olympics, the Douglass Community Center, Kids in Motion, Pinkie Pals, the American Cancer Society — Wigs for Cancer Patients, Affordable Community Education and many other charitable organizations that serve the area. They have also established their own Adopt-A-Family program.
Anyone who wants to make a difference in the lives of individuals living in Hannibal and the surrounding area while having fun and learning crucial business and interpersonal skills is invited to join the Hannibal Jaycees. Membership information is available by contacting 2022 1st VP Brant Dooley at 573-822-5499 or emailing hannibaljaycees@gmail.com.
