Halloween fun planned for Friday blood drive

HANNIBAL — The day before Halloween promises to combine fun with the chance to make a difference for people in need during the American Red Cross blood drive from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, at Arch United Methodist Church.
Blood Program Leader Angelica Pashia and her husband, Phillip, are looking forward to hosting their fourth local blood drive as the need for all blood types grows. During the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, many major surgeries were postponed, and blood supplies started to exceed their shelf life and needed to be restocked. So far, the Pashias have averaged 31 donated units at their drives, with each unit having the potential to save three lives. The current situation adds to a need for blood which never ceases.
Donations of all blood types are critical for life-saving treatments like surgeries, Pashia said, as well as for people who are victims of disasters like fires and car crashes.
Almost all of the appointments for the Friday blood drive are filled, and Pashia said there were a few openings left for the Power Red and whole blood donations. The American Red Cross website, www.redcrossblood.org, has a ZIP code search for upcoming blood drives and the opportunity to make an appointment.
Pashia explained the Power Red donation is effectively a "double donation" with red blood cells only. Donors can return after 112 days from the Power Red donation, and it is open for negative blood types and for O positive and O negative types. Whole blood donations can occur every 56 days, and all blood types are being accepted.
Safety measures like temperature checks at the door, masks for visitors and staff, extra cleaning measures and social distancing will be in place. In addition to the donations being accepted, coronavirus antibody testing will be offered.
Pashia said she and her husband enjoy the chance to have treats and prizes as part of the event, and loosening on some restrictions regarding food means there will be treats and hot cocoa being offered. And everyone is encouraged to dress up in a Halloween costume if they wish.
"We always have fun every time, but I'm sure costumes will make it a little more interesting," Pashia said.
Each donor at the Friday blood drive will receive a $5 Amazon gift card, and they will be entered in a contest for one of five $1,000. During their drives, the Pashias found 20% of donors are giving for their first time.
"I know there's been a whole lot of people who have been first-time donors with the whole coronavirus thing going on — which is awesome because people are seeing that it takes a little bit of time to save someone's life," Pashia said. "Most of the time, it takes less than an hour."
The Pashia couple plan to host their next blood drive from 12:30-6 p.m. Dec, 29, with the location to be determined. More information about local blood drives is available by visiting www.redcrossblood.org or the organization's Facebook page.