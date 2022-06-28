HANNIBAL — From unicorns to angry birds, the Cardboard Boats were decorated by youngsters eager to battle.
Some of the crafts in Saturday’s Cardboard Boat Races didn’t even last for a few seconds and some of them went off course due to the light winds but everyone had a good time.
Jenna McDonald, aquatics director at the Hannibal Aquatic Center, said the lifeguards and staff made sure all the participants stayed safe as the cardboard boats didn’t always remain afloat. It was the sixth annual Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department Cardboard Boat races and each of the boat had two passengers each, ages 6-16.
There were several dramatic sinkings, so the staff had a hard time deciding the winners of the Titanic Award.
The winners were:
• The Fastest Boat award went to Henry Stroot, 7, and Sydaleigh Cassady, 12, both of Quincy, Ill.
• The Can’t Believe It’s Cardboard award went to Mary Rodgers, 10, and Emma Jean Rodgers, 8, of Hannibal
• The Best Decorated award went to Beckett Meininger, 9, and Jude Meininger, 7, of Hannibal
• The Titanic Award went to Lane Orscheln, 7, and Rhys Orscheln, 6, of Hannibal
The other boaters were Jonathan and Katie Matz, of Hannibal; Landen and LaShay Blanks, of Hickson, Tenn.; Ava and Oliver Sheldon, of Wildwood; Sam and William Schisler, of New London; Natalie and Jay Arnold, of Hannibal; and Joe and Grace Blanks, of Hickson, Tenn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.