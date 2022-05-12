HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled “Feathered Friends”.
To fit the theme, submitted digital images (up to five) should feature shots of birds — regardless of type of species. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from June 3 to July 16.
The deadline to submit digital images is June 1. To submit digital images for Feathered Friends, attach up to five images to an email (or send in separate emails) and send to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com.
Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook images are acceptable formats to submit. Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the email so they can be identified with their images.
Photography Channel submissions are not limited to the Hannibal area. Submissions are typically received from the area, but also from across the country and even other countries.
Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
More information is available by contacting findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.
