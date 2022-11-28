HANNIBAL — The Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop has returned to an in-person format allowing children to make artistic holiday gifts through personal interaction, with the fun starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) at 105 S. Main St.
HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher explained the event featured "take and make" kits in 2020 and 2021 so children could create special holiday gifts during the pandemic. She joins a large team of volunteers who are delighted to bring the holiday tradition back to a personal approach that guides children through each step as they craft special gifts for family members and friends.
"It's a really good feeling. It's so impersonal when you just make up a lot of kits and then don't ever really see the kids; don't get to interact and talk with the parents — and mainly get to interact with the kids and see their faces and really help them," Fisher said. "We did miss that. We're looking forward to having the hands-on one again."
This year, children five to 12 years of age can exercise their creative skills while they make something special that they can give as a gift for the holidays. The six projects are a burlap reindeer ornament, a ribbon tree ornament, an origami candle, a handprint Santa, a sock snowman and "The Night Before Christmas" mouse cards.
Fisher said a core group volunteers from the HAC Children's Committee perform are a vital part of the success during events like the Wild and Wacky Art Adventure in the summer and the Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop each holiday season. Children's Committee members are responsible for each project — choosing the details of the gift children will create. From there, they make a prototype of each project along with a sample to show what each completed gift will look like.
With this approach, the Children's Committee members get to share in the excitement as they work with each child to recreate the work of art, step by step. They join fellow volunteers to help each child as they go from table to table to craft a special holiday gift.
Fisher said due to a limited number of supplies, there is a capacity of 40 children for each session — from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday. The event sells out every year, and admission is $10 per child. There is also a scholarship program available.
One of the special aspects of the Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop is that each child's creations provide holiday joy to others.
"We want to emphasize the fact the kids aren't making these projects for them to keep for themselves — it's so that they can make a handmade gift and give it to a friend or loved one," Fisher said.
Program sponsors include the General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Scholarships for the Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop are available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
