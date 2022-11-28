HANNIBAL — The Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop has returned to an in-person format allowing children to make artistic holiday gifts through personal interaction, with the fun starting at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hannibal Arts Council (HAC) at 105 S. Main St. 

HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher explained the event featured "take and make" kits in 2020 and 2021 so children could create special holiday gifts during the pandemic. She joins a large team of volunteers who are delighted to bring the holiday tradition back to a personal approach that guides children through each step as they craft special gifts for family members and friends. 

