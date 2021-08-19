The HOMEBANK Fund and Unrestricted Endowment Funds at the Community Foundation of Northeast Missouri and West Central Illinois recently awarded grants to several area nonprofit organizations.
Forty area nonprofits in the Foundation's service area received grants totaling to $169,524. This funding is offered to nonprofits in the areas of culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services.
Two local organizations receiving such grants were the Hannibal Arts Council and the United Way of the Mark Twain Area.
The Hannibal Arts Council’s grant will be used for youth programming, outreach and services. The Council could not be reached for further details.
According to a release, the United Way of the Mark Twain Area plans to use their $3,655.08 grant to expand the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program. The program promotes a love of reading in children from Lewis and Ralls Counties as well as Monroe City and Hannibal. The planned expansion would then also cover the Canton, Palmyra and Marion County R-II School Districts as well as Shelby and rural Monroe Counties.
“Exposure to books and reading is one of the biggest indicators of school success,” said Kathy Nicholson, Director of the Parents as Teachers Program in Palmyra. “Books create a warm bond between parents and their children when they read together, building language and critical thinking skills.”
Catherine Bocke Meckes, Community Foundation CEO, conveyed the importance of the nonprofit organizations that make use of their grants.
“Nonprofits are the heart of our communities. They support our neighbors, enrich our culture, and empower our kids. When we support our nonprofits, we invest in our region,” Meckes said. “These grants provide only a snapshot of the excellent, important work that our nonprofit organizations provide to our communities.”