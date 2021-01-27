HANNIBAL — The first 2021 exhibit in the Hannibal Arts Council gallery is a partnership exhibit created for Black History Month.
Curated by Jim’s Journey: The Huck Finn Freedom Center, Rise-Up explores the contemporary issue of the Black Lives Matter movement. Poignant images from Hannibal’s BLM demonstrations and march, will line the walls of the gallery to illustrate the power of protest. Many handmade signs — echoing the way protesters held them aloft — point to participants’ commitment to anti-Black racism, emblazoned with slogans like “No Justice No Peace” and “Built on Racism.”
Opening Day will be the first opportunity for the public to view Rise-Up, which opens from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. The public is welcome to stop by during opening day to view the exhibit or stop by during regular gallery hours. Images from the exhibit also will be available online on the gallery page at hannibalarts.com.
Rise-Up runs through Saturday, March 13 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is closed on Tuesdays and Sundays.
Sponsors for this special exhibit are the Hannibal Arts Council, Jim’s Journey and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
More information on the current exhibit and other HAC programs is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.