HAC request images of flowers for Photography Channel exhibit

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites the public to submit digital images for an upcoming Photography Channel exhibit, titled Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope.
To fit the theme, people can submit up to five digital images featuring shots of flowers — including fields of flowers, flowers in the yard or garden, potted flowers and flowers in a vase. Digital or cell phone camera, Instagram or Facebook images are acceptable formats to submit. The images will be viewed on the Hannibal Arts Council’s 55-inch 3-D television from May 22-July 17.
To submit digital images for Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope, attach up to five images to an email (or send in separate emails) and send to kerrieo@hannibalarts.com by Wednesday, May 19. Participants are asked to put their name in the subject line or in the body of the email, so participants may be identified with their images.
Full guidelines for submitting images are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. More information about this and other HAC programs is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.