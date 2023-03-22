HAC offers unique opportunity to discover paper marbling

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a paper marbling workshop with John Bielik of Period Paper Artisan on Saturday, April 8 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
There will be two sessions offered for the workshop – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. The paper marbling workshop is intended to be an introduction to Middle Eastern style of paper marbling. Instruction will include discussion and application of basic tools, materials, and technique.
There will be plenty of time during the 2-1/2-hour workshop to create a variety of patterns and make a sizeable stack of marbled papers. All supplies/tools will be provided.
Instructor John Bielik, of Shelbyville Mo., has been selected as one of America’s best and listed in the Directory of Traditional American Crafts by Early American Life Magazine. He describes himself as an itinerant artisan, instructor and historic trades interpreter.
His creative work is influenced by history and channeled through the historic trades of papermaking, book binding and paper marbling. Bielik's work is featured in the shops at Colonial Williamsburg. More information is available at periodpaperartisan.com.
Class size is limited to eight participants per session, with ages 12 and up welcome. The cost for the workshop is $50 and $40 for HAC members. Registration is required. To register for the workshop, go to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, call 573-221-6545 or stop by HAC, 105 S. Main St.
The workshop is sponsored by the Hannibal Arts Council and Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.