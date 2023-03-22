HAC offers unique opportunity to discover paper marbling

John Bielik of Period Paper Artisan will offer a Paper Marbling Workshop at the Hannibal Arts Council on Saturday, April 8. Two sessions will be offered – 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Instruction will include discussion and application of basic tools, materials, and technique. There will be plenty of time during the 2-1/2-hour workshop to create a variety of patterns and make a sizeable stack of papers.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will host a paper marbling workshop with John Bielik of Period Paper Artisan on Saturday, April 8 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

There will be two sessions offered for the workshop – 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. The paper marbling workshop is intended to be an introduction to Middle Eastern style of paper marbling. Instruction will include discussion and application of basic tools, materials, and technique.

