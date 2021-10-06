HAC offers free Halloween-themed Make and Take Project

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will feature a Halloween-themed Make and Take project featuring a “h-OWL-o-ween” pinecone owl from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 and Saturday, Oct. 30, at 105 S. Main St.
Participants five years old to 12 years old can pick up a kit while supplies last and make the project at home. Supplies, instructions and a Halloween treat will be included.
Funding assistance for the project was provided by the Riedel Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund, the Missouri Arts Council and the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
