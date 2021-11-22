HAC offering Holly Jolly Workshop 'to go'

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will offer its popular Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop as a “Take and Make” program.
Kids ages 5 to 12 can create holiday projects by picking up project kits which include supplies and instructions for projects to make at home. Projects to be included in the packets include a variety of holiday-themed projects, including a stocking hat ornament, fuzzy wire wreath, festive foam ornament, fold and cut tree and a Christmas tree wall hanging.
Project kits, including supplies and instructions for all projects, are $10 per kit. Scholarships are available upon request. Due to popularity and limited number of project kits, registration is required by calling the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stopping by the HAC office at 105 S. Main St. or registering online at https://holly-jolly-holiday-workshop.eventbrite.com
Registered participants can pick up project kits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. An additional pick up day will be offered Monday, Dec. 6, during regular HAC office hours.
Program sponsors include the General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, Community Foundation of West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri, George H. Riedel Private Foundation and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Program scholarships are available thanks to the generous support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.
