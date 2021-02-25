HAC offering Art Adventure program

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is continuing its Art Adventures programs in 2021 with a “Take & Make” project series.
According to the HAC, the project focuses on "cut-out" cubism. Participants will use cardboard stock, colored paper and scissors to create a wall hanging face. Youth ages 5 to 12 can participate by picking up a project kit at a Project Kit Pick Up from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, March 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 8 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. The kit includes supplies and instructions to make the project at home. Kits include Cubism information, project instructions, supplies a list of basic supplies to be gathered at home.
The HAC says kits will be $5 each.
Pre-registration and pre-payment (unless requesting program scholarship) will be required. To pre-register and pay, or to receive more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, those interested are instructed to call 573-221-6545, visit the N. Main street location or the HAC website hannibalarts.com.