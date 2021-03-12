HAC looking for art from its members/donors

For THE COURIER-POST
HANNIBAL — Do you have art hiding in your basement or closet, did art you purchased not quite fit your decor or are there pieces in your collection you would be willing to part with for a good cause?
The Hannibal Arts Council is planning an art sale where 100% of the proceeds benefit the group. HAC staff will concentrate on original 2-D and 3-D art and signed prints from HAC members and donors for the inaugural art sale. Unsold art goes back to the donor. They are looking for any media, including paintings, photographs, sculptures, pottery, glass and mixed media.
The art sale will take place at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St, from March 20-27.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 15 or Wednesday, March 17. Up to five pieces in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, limited and unlimited reproduction prints, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any other media.
The sale is open to HAC members and donors. There is no fee to include work(s) in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All works must be properly framed or ready for hanging. HAC staff will assist in declaring a value of the art pieces if needed.
Entry form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. For more information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs, contact HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.