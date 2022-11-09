HAC joins with Madi’s Kindness Projects for special art project

Madi Weatherford, a fourth-grade student who started Madi's Kindness Projects, creates Christmas cards for residents of local nursing homes. The Hannibal Arts Council is partnering with Madi's Kindness Projects to host a special upcycled Christmas card art project from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at 105 S. Main. St. The event is free for participants of all ages, and donations to assist Madi in her outreach efforts are welcome.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Madi’s Kindness Projects to offer a special open workshop to create upcycled Christmas cards to distribute to area nursing homes during the holiday season.

Participants can stop by any time and stay as long as they wish. Open times are 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. The special workshop is free and open to all ages — youth and adults — and includes all supplies.

