HAC joins with Madi’s Kindness Projects for special art project

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will partner with Madi’s Kindness Projects to offer a special open workshop to create upcycled Christmas cards to distribute to area nursing homes during the holiday season.
Participants can stop by any time and stay as long as they wish. Open times are 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. The special workshop is free and open to all ages — youth and adults — and includes all supplies.
Fourth grade student Madi Weatherford loves to help out local nursing homes and animal shelters. In 2018, she started Madi's Kindness Project, a non-profit organization, which raises money to give back to many organizations. The Hannibal Arts Council shares her love for giving back to the community and is glad to offer a creative opportunity for people to get involved.
The workshop is free to participants, however donations to Madi’s Kindness Projects are accepted. Registration is requested. To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit https://free-special-workshop.eventbrite.com.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
