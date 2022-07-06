HAC joins NEMO Humane Society for special workshop

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will partner with the Northeast Missouri Humane Society to offer a special workshop for National Create a Craft for a Shelter Pet Day.
The event begins at 5:15 p.m. July 15. The special workshop is open to all ages and includes all supplies, an instructor and step-by-step instructions. Programs take place at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The project will focus on caring for pets and giving back to the community. HAC and NEMO Humane Society volunteers will help participants make training/activity mats to donate to the local animal shelter.
Training/activity mats create fun for shelter animals while they hunt for treats/toys hidden in the mat. Participants will take home a special gift in appreciation of their involvement/donation.
The workshop is free to participants, however donations to the NEMO Humane Society are accepted.
To register, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Funding assistance for HAC youth programs is generously provided by General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, Community Foundation of West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, George H. Riedel Private Foundation, and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
Program scholarships will be available thanks to support of the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund and HAC Program Scholarship Fund donors.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
