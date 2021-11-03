HAC invites people to learn more about watercolor

HANNIBAL — Brenda Beck Fisher will host a Beginning Watercolor Workshop session from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The workshop is designed for the beginner or for those who are familiar with the watercolor medium but are somewhat frustrated with the medium. Fisher will cover the basics of watercolor, as well as the characteristics of watercolor, unique watercolor techniques and tips on how to control the medium. Understanding how water behaves and affects the painting experience will be covered and students will be led through basic exercises to put this knowledge into practice.
After covering foundational basics, students will create a simple Waterway at Dusk landscape through step-by-step instruction with the goal of learning to take control of the watercolor medium and keeping the washes clean and vibrant. Whether you have dabbled in watercolor and feel you need a refresher or are a true beginner to watercolor this workshop will allow you to become familiar and more comfortable with the medium.
Class size is limited. Cost for the workshop is $60 if student brings their own supplies and $70 if supplies are needed. A list of supplies and more information about the workshop will be given at time of registration. To register for the workshop, contact Fisher at 573-629-7572 or beebee_wc@hotmail.com.
