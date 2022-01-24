STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions representing recent works created by area artists.
Submitted works should be new, fresh art representing what the artist created recently. Paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media and any media will be accepted, as long as it has been recently completed. The exhibit will be on display from March 4 to March 26, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 or Wednesday, March 2. One piece in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any media. The exhibit is open to youth and adults 13 and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal and both professional and amateur artists. There is no fee to include work in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All work must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com. More information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs is available by contacting HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.
