HAC invites area artists to submit new work

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions created by area artists and featuring silos and/or steeples.
Paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media and any media is accepted, as long as it fits the current theme. The exhibit will be on display from June 3 to July 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Artwork may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 or June 1 at the Hannibal Arts Council.
One piece in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. The exhibit is open to youth and adults 13 years of age and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal. Professional and amateur artists are invited to participate.
There will be no fee to include work in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All work must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
More information is available by contacting HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.
