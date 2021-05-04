HAC invites area artists to be 'mauve-ulous'

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is looking for art submissions featuring the purple color family.
Area artists are asked to use their imagination to create a new piece of art or submit a piece they already have which features the color purple or its tints and shades — including lavender, plum, violet, mauve, eggplant and periwinkle. The exhibit will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St, from May 22-July 17. Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17 or Wednesday, May 19.
Up to two pieces in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media or any media. The exhibit is open to youth and adults 13 and up who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal and to both professional and amateur artists.
There is no fee to include works in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All works must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
More information regarding this and other HAC programs is available by contacting HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.