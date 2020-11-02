HAC Holly Jolly Workshop takes on ‘to go’ format

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council’s Holly Jolly Holiday Workshop To Go is the perfect opportunity for children to have fun, create memories and make some cool projects.
Projects to be included in the packets include a variety of Holiday-themed projects, ornaments, cards, snacks and gifts. 2020 Holly Jolly projects include Salty the Snowman, Elfie Selfie, Joyful Gnome, Christmas Mobile, Winter Forest Cards and Guiding Star Ornament.
Packets, including supplies and instructions for six projects to make at home, are $10 per kit. Due to popularity and limited number of project kits, pre-registration and pre-payment (unless requesting scholarship) is required. Pre-registration and payment are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
The scholarship program for free participation is available thanks to generous support by the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grantmaking Program, HAC Scholarship Fund Donors and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.