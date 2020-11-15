HAC Holiday Marketplace opens with big sales

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Arts Council Executive Director Michael Gaines was surely hiding a big smile behind his mask on Saturday, Nov. 14, as he reported more than 100 sales were recorded by mid-afternoon on the opening day of the HAC’s Holiday Marketplace.
“We’ve had a good Saturday,” Gaines said, attributing the large number of sales to the annual art sale being expanded to include artisans, such as soap makers and T-shirt sellers.
Eight new artists are participating: Steve Ayers, Sara Bowman, Michael Chlebanowski, Ezra Collins, Todd Damotte, Jamie Green, Pat Kerns and Mary Turner.
Returning artists are Martha Adrian, Victoria Alewell, Kim Caisse, Michael Cole, Bella Erakko, Brenda Beck Fisher, Matthew Hemminghaus, Roger McGregor and Mary Phillips.
The sale is at the HAC Gallery, 105 S. Main St., and will continue until Dec. 19 during the HAC Gallery’s regular hours. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Tuesday and Sunday.
Among the customers on Saturday were Peggy Gaines of Shelbyville and Emily Baker of Macon (Michael Gaines’ niece). As they looked through Brenda Beck Fisher’s water colors, Baker said, “I love it all! Last year I bought one of her cards and I framed the card.”
The HAC art sale opening day coincided with the Second Saturday art celebration, including two additional galleries.
Drawings for donated art took place at Gallery 310 at 310 N. Main and the Alliance Art Gallery at 112 N. Main.
At Gallery 310 the winner was Clare Zanger. who won a watercolor titled “Pear with Lace.” The artist, Kay Sutherland of Quincy, Ill., was on hand to discuss her work, which is displayed at the gallery. She has been a member of Gallery 310 for several years and brings her watercolors, oil, pastels, mixed media and cold wax art.
Also hosting the event at Gallery 310 was Cathy Huse of Center, doing a weaving demonstration. Huse has more time for weaving now that the gardening season is over, when she was busy at Huse Farm, which participated in the Hannibal farmer’s market all summer.
The Alliance Art Gallery is featuring member artist Dennis Babbitt of Louisiana in November. Babbitt’s painting was won by Wanda Cervantez. Babbitt explained his picture, an oil on board, is the statue of St. Francis of Assissi, which is in the courtyard at Quincy University.
Also featured at Alliance Art Gallery in November is the work of guest artist John Stoeckley of Louisiana. He explained he is currently featuring college landmarks. As a regular participant in the Hannibal folklife festival, which was cancelled this year, he said, “Hannibal has always been a good market for me, and a lot of people in Hannibal think I live here.”