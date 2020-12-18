HAC extends deadline to Jan. 31 for Billboard Art Contest

The deadline has been extended to Sunday, Jan. 31 for the adult and youth divisions of the seventh annual "Art in the Open" Billboard Art Contest.
Entrants may submit up to four works of art for free while helping promote the arts in the Hannibal area. Winners will have their images featured on a series of billboards and on digital billboards in Hannibal and Quincy.
The contest is being coordinated by the Hannibal Arts Council in partnership with Lamar Outdoor Advertising of Hannibal and Independent’s Service Company.
The "Art in the Open" Billboard Art Contest is open to professional and non-professional artists 18 years of age or older and youth 13 to 17 years of age who live within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal.
Contest guidelines are available by visiting www.hannibalarts.com.