HAC exhibits open June 3

HANNIBAL — The upcoming exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council feature a wide variety of media.
The “On Gard!” exhibit will feature a variety of mediums from multi-talented family members of watercolorist Susan Gard.
The “Capturing the Moment” exhibit will show the plein air paintings of Hannibal artist Patricia Garey.
The “Best of Missouri Hands” exhibit will showcase the talents of fiber artist Elizabeth Exley and origami mobiles by Sonya Nicholson.
Local artists have submitted works for the Silos & Steeples open exhibit featuring any kind of silos and steeples.
Featured photographer Donnie Dryden will be showcased on the Photography Channel exhibit, along with submitted digital images of feathered friends.
An Exhibit Opening event takes place from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 3. An Artist Talk session begins at 6 p.m.
The exhibits run through July 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. The exhibits are sponsored by Kyle Mack, LUTCF-Shelter Insurance Companies, Jason Meininger, New American Funding and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
More information is available by contacting findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
