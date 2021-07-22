HANNIBAL — The upcoming exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council include a traveling exhibit, an open exhibit, a retrospective exhibit and two digital photography exhibits.
Fifteen artists from four regions of Missouri were selected into the 60-piece traveling exhibit titled Missouri Art Now: A Bicentennial Celebration. The juried exhibit celebrates Missouri’s vibrant visual arts culture now. Northeast Missouri/Hannibal area artists selected into the exhibit includes Mary Jo Kattelman, of Newark, Mo. Howard Kuo, of Hannibal, Sally Kintz, of Clarksville, Mo. and Debra Scoggin Myers, of Ewing, Mo.
The Jean Vincent/Scipio Pottery Retrospective features salt-glazed pottery created by the treasured Hannibal artist and local arts champion. Vincent’s exhibition showcases her many clay forms, glazing techniques and visually shows a progression of her body of work.
The Bees Knees is an open exhibit of submitted artwork featuring anything bee-related - including bees, honey, honeycombs and honey pots. The Photography Channel exhibit will show works from featured photographer Michelle Huseman and submitted digital images of insects, including ants, bees, wasps, beetles, butterflies, moths, grasshoppers and dragonflies.
An exhibit opening will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, July 24. There will be an Artist Talk at 6 p.m. The exhibits run through Sept. 4, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main Street. The exhibits are sponsored by Kyle Mack, LUTCF-Shelter Insurance Companies, The Orchard, Michael Gaines and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
More information about the current exhibits and other HAC programs is available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.