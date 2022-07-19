HANNIBAL — The upcoming exhibits at the Hannibal Arts Council will feature a wide variety of media.
A Hands-on Approach will feature works from long-time Hannibal potter, Steve Ayers, as he celebrates 50 years in the profession.
S and S Studios will showcase Seth Brown’s knapped glass and Sadie Brown’s stone jewelry.
New Mexico photographer Marco Wikstrom will display his silver gelatin photographs developed using a wet process in a traditional darkroom.
Local artists have submitted works for the Chromatica open show which will feature art that makes use of some or all of the colors in the spectrum - vibrant, intense and eye popping.
The featured photographer for the Photography Channel exhibit is Connie Stephens. Submitted digital images of rainbows fitting the Rainbow Connection theme will also be featured.
An Exhibit Opening event will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 22. There will be an Artist Talk event at 6 p.m.
The exhibits run through Monday, Sept. 3 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St. They sponsored by James O’Donnell Funeral Home and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday.
More information is available by emailing findit@hannibalarts.com, calling 573-221-6545 or visiting hannibalarts.com.
