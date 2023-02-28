HAC Coffee Talk touches on the past

Dr. Sam Swisher

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is bringing back its popular Coffee Talk Conversation Series after a three-year hiatus.

The first program for 2023, titled “The True History of the American Founding”, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The program is free and open to the public. Program partners include Wade Stables P.C. and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

