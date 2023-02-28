HAC Coffee Talk touches on the past

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council is bringing back its popular Coffee Talk Conversation Series after a three-year hiatus.
The first program for 2023, titled “The True History of the American Founding”, begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. The program is free and open to the public. Program partners include Wade Stables P.C. and the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.
There are a number of versions of the history of the American founding currently which present a cynical, misleading and even false representation of the origin of the United States. Using examples of current historical scholarship, Dr. Sam Swisher seeks to provide a more balanced understanding of the American founding and the importance of that awareness for our current cultural climate.
Swisher is the March speaker. He served as Professor of History and Chair of the History Department at Hannibal-LaGrange University for 24 years. In the fall of 1996, Dr. Swisher came to Hannibal-LaGrange University as an Assistant Professor of history and Chair of the department, a position which he held until 2020.
Swisher has been actively involved in pulpit supply in Northeast Missouri and Western Illinois and was involved in planting a church in Quincy Ill., which he pastored for two-and-a-half years. He is married to Susan, since 1978, and has two grown children, a son, Jonathan, who lives in San Francisco, Calif., and a daughter, Linzi, who lives in Chicago, Ill.
Swisher was raised as a military dependent with his father who was a career Air Force enlisted member. After graduating from high school in San Antonio, Texas, he attended the University of Texas at Austin on an ROTC scholarship.
After completing the Army ROTC program and receiving designation as a Distinguished Military Graduate, Swisher entered the United States Army where he served first as a platoon leader, and then Battery Executive Officer at Ft. Hood, Texas.
Subsequently, Swisher attended Western Conservative Baptist Seminary in Portland Ore., where he earned a Master of Divinity degree. Believing that God had called him into educational ministry, he then entered a graduate history program at the University of North Texas in Denton, Texas, where he earned a Ph.D. in Renaissance-Reformation history. He then taught history at Cistercian Preparatory School in Irving TX, a Catholic boys’ school for fifth through twelfth grade students prior to coming to Hannibal.
The Coffee Talk Conversation Series is designed to be relaxed, informal and informative. Through the Coffee Talk Conversation Series, the Hannibal Arts Council will present community members speaking on various topics, including travel, history, health, food, well-being and yes, art. The series is designed on the premise that everyone has a story and a wide variety of interests and are sometimes willing to share that with an audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.