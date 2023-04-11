HAC Coffee Talk to feature Erin Kelley

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council continues its popular Coffee Talk Conversation Series in April. The next program, titled “Life in the Theatre,” will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
The program is free and open to the public.
The April speaker is Erin Kelley. A Hannibalian since 2019, she was formerly based in St. Louis, Chicago and New York, and has been a professional theatre artist for over 35 years. Kelley will talk about the life of a working theatre professional including education, discipline, craft, artistic processes and what it takes to achieve longevity in a business which is highly competitive and has no job security.
She will also discuss how the pandemic affected live theatre and how these challenges inspired her to write her current solo show, “MARGARET: The Incredible Molly Brown,” which she performs for American Cruise Lines (among other bookings), and she will perform at the Hannibal Arts Council on Sunday, May 21.
Originally from Tulsa, Okla., Kelley is an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation/Shawnee. She holds a BFA in Theatre Arts from Stephens College in Columbia, Mo., and is a member of Actors’ Equity Association and SAG-AFTRA. Her acting credits include theatre, television and film. Her first solo show, “Portrait of My People,” about growing up in her Native family and culture, is a Kevin Kline Award nominee.
While based in St. Louis, Kelley co-founded and for seven years was managing artistic director of the award-winning Avalon Theatre Company. In 2021, she launched her solo show theatre company, Gilded Age Stage, in Hannibal.
