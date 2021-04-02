HAC Arty Party transports visitors to France

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Explore the arts in a whole new way with an art experience with no art experience required. The La Lavande Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 9, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will paint an acrylic still life of a potted lavender plant on a 12” x 12” gallery-wrapped canvas. All supplies are included. The project will be led in a step-by-step manner by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher.
Limited registrations will be accepted to physically distance participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Come with your friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.