HAC Arty Party takes flight

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Arts Council staff members invite everyone to explore the arts in a whole new way with an art experience with no art experience required.
The Bird Collage Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will make a bird collage from torn paper and additional embellishments and acrylic paint on a wooden board. All supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher.
Limited registrations will be accepted to physically distance participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment required. Tickets are $25 per person. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stop by 105 S. Main St.
Arty Party programs are open to people13 and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Participants are encouraged to come with their friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.