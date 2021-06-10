HAC Arty Party paints with chains

HANNIBAL — Participants in the Hannibal Arts Council’s upcoming Arty Party can explore the arts in a whole new way by way of an art experience with no art experience required.
The Chain Pulled Butterfly Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will create a unique butterfly on a gallery-wrapped canvas while combining the techniques of paint pour and chain pull. All supplies will be included. The project will be led by Victoria Taylor.
Limited registrations will be accepted to physically distance participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available for purchase by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years of age and up and are designed for people simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. People are encouraged to come with their friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional).. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More informationabout this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.