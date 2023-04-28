HAC Arty Party paints lavender with pastels

The Hannibal Arts Council will host the Lavender Pastel Arty Party at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at 105 S. Main St. 

HANNIBAL — Community members are invited to explore the arts using soft pastels on sandpaper textured paper with no art experience required.

The Lavender Pastel Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint lavender stems on a muted background using soft pastels on a 10” x 12” sandpaper textured paper made specifically for the pastel medium.

