HAC Arty Party paints lavender with pastels

HANNIBAL — Community members are invited to explore the arts using soft pastels on sandpaper textured paper with no art experience required.
The Lavender Pastel Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint lavender stems on a muted background using soft pastels on a 10” x 12” sandpaper textured paper made specifically for the pastel medium.
Optional bee stickers will be provided to enhance the painting. All supplies are included. Participants just need to add their own creativity. The project will be led by local artist Cyndi Taylor.
Seating is limited. Pre-registration and pre-payment required. Tickets are $25 per person for the general public and $20 for HAC members. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. People can come with friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
