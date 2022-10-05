HAC Arty Party is inspired by nature

The Hannibal Arts Council will host a Distant Mountain Landscape Arty Party from 7-9 p.m. at 105 S. Main St. The cost is $25 per person, and the event is open to participants 13 years of age and up. Registration is available by calling the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting https://hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com.

HANNIBAL — A Distant Mountain Landscape Arty Party will begin 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Participants will create a misty mountain and lake landscape using acrylic paint on a 16” x 20” canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included. Project leader will be Priscilla Mehaffy.

