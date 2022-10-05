HAC Arty Party is inspired by nature

HANNIBAL — A Distant Mountain Landscape Arty Party will begin 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will create a misty mountain and lake landscape using acrylic paint on a 16” x 20” canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included. Project leader will be Priscilla Mehaffy.
Arty Party programs are open to participants who are 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art.
Everyone is encouraged to come with friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
