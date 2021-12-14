HAC Arty Party inspired by mid-century design

HANNIBAL — A Mid-Century Trees Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, at the Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Using choice of colors and composition, participants will create a modern composition of trees inspired by mid-century design using acrylic paint and decoupaged paper on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies are included, plus homemade holiday treats. The project will be led by Hannibal Arts Council board members Ruth Garner and Priscilla Mehaffy.
Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting www.hannibalarts.com/programs/arty-party.
Arty Party programs are open to those 13 and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. Participants are invited to bring friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional). HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.
