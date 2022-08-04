HAC Arty Party highlights watercolor

HANNIBAL — A Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.
Participants will paint Eucalyptus leaves in a transparent manner using watercolors on 12”x12” watercolor paper. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies – including mat and frame - will be included. Project Leader is local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.
Arty Party programs are open to people 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art.
Participants can arrive with friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages (optional).
HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, step-by-step instructions and snack supplies.
More information is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting hannibalarts.com.
