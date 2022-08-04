HAC Arty Party highlights watercolor

Participants in the Hannibal Arts Council Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party can create a 12"x12" watercolor painting from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19. The cost is $25 per person. 

HANNIBAL — A Eucalyptus Watercolor Arty Party will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St.

Participants will paint Eucalyptus leaves in a transparent manner using watercolors on 12”x12” watercolor paper. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies – including mat and frame - will be included. Project Leader is local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher.

