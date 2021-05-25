HAC Arty Party goes to the beach

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council invites people to explore the arts in a whole new way with an art experience with no art experience required.
The Life’s a Beach Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint a relaxing beach scene of water, flip flops and shells using acrylics on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. All supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher
Limited registrations will be accepted to physically distance participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment required. Tickets are $25 per person and are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years of age and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. People can come with friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages, if they wish. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website hannibalarts.com.