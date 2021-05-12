HAC Arty Party gives a friendly welcome

STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL — Explore the arts in a whole new way with an art experience with no art experience required.
The Ho’Okipa Arty Party will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St. Participants will paint a pineapple, the Hawaiian symbol of friendship and hospitality, with a textured background using acrylics on a 12”x12” gallery-wrapped canvas. All supplies will be included. The project will be led by local artist Brenda Beck Fisher
Limited registrations will be accepted to physically distance participants. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available by contacting the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S. Main St.
Arty Party programs are open to participants 13 years old and up and are designed for those simply looking to have a good time with good company while creating art. People are invited to come with friends or come make new friends. Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
More information about this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by calling 573-221-6545, stopping by 105 S. Main St. or visiting their website at hannibalarts.com.